Government quarters at Fort: 12 employees’ families evicted

Ganesh Munj along with his family. Nirmal Harindran Ganesh Munj along with his family. Nirmal Harindran

The Public Works Department (PWD) evicted 12 families of Class IV employees from their government quarters at Fort in South Mumbai on Thursday. The employees alleged that they had not been intimated about the action by the PWD. Among those ousted was Ganesh Munj, who had recovered the national flag from atop the Mantralaya building when a major fire engulfed the building in 2012. Munj, who is posted in Mantralaya, said the eviction staff removed their household items from the staff quarters and piled up their belongings on the roads.

“No notices were given to us, but oral instructions were given to vacate the rooms. My parents are more than 80 years old and my father requires regular medical treatment due to paralysis. The authorities are talking of giving us accommodation in Bandra. How is it possible to provide treatment to my father and many others like him from there?” asked Munj.

Nehru Meilery, another employee, said the PWD had evicted them to make space for setting up a consumer court. “We have been living here for 50 years and have been maintaining the chawl structure on our own. There are many other adjoining plots available for a consumer court,” said Meilery.

Meilery said the families’ children were in local schools. “How is it possible to move to Bandra in the middle of an academic year? We were just seeking one-day relief as we have already filed a petition in the court. The hearing is expected on Friday,” he said.

“The action is being taken as per the High Court order. The space needs to be given for setting up a court. Besides, we had also allotted alternative accommodation for employees in Bandra,” said Arvind Suryawanshi, superintending engineer of the division.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App