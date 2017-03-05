Government probing Jet Airways tail strike incident at Dhaka airport

Ordering a “formal inquiry” into the incident, the ministry in a recent notification said a committee headed by AAIB Deputy Director R S Passi will carry out the inquiry. Ordering a “formal inquiry” into the incident, the ministry in a recent notification said a committee headed by AAIB Deputy Director R S Passi will carry out the inquiry.

The government has started a detailed probe into the incident involving Jet Airways’ flight at the Dhaka airport in January when the plane’s tail touched the runway during landing. The flight from Mumbai had as many as 168 people on board. After the incident, which happened on January 22, the airline had taken the pilots concerned off their duty and grounded the Boeing aircraft. The Civil Aviation Ministry has ordered the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) to probe the “serious incident”.

Watch what else is making news:



On January 22, Jet Airways confirmed the “tail strike”. The flight 9W-276 from Mumbai to Dhaka had 160 guests and eight crew members when it had a tail strike on landing at the Dhaka airport on January 22. There were no injuries to guests or crew, all of whom deplaned safely, the airline had said.

Ordering a “formal inquiry” into the incident, the ministry in a recent notification said a committee headed by AAIB Deputy Director R S Passi will carry out the inquiry. Other members in the panel are AAIB Assistant Director Jasbir Singh Larhga and Air Safety Officer Shilpy Satiya.

“It appears to the central government that it is expedient to investigate and determine the causes and contributory factors leading to the said serious incident and make recommendations to avoid recurrence of such serious incidents in future,” the notification, dated February 22, said. AAIB, under the the civil aviation ministry, is the apex body for probing accidents, serious incidents involving Indian aircraft.

A senior AAIB official said the bureau is currently probing more than 12 incidents, but did not provide specific details.