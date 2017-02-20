Twelve DSP rank officers get new posting in Bihar

The Bihar government on Monday reallocated 12 Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) level officials to further tone up administration in the state. The state Home department issued notification of transfer of 12 DSP rank officials, most of whom got recently promoted by an order of Governor Ramnath Kovind.

Akhauri Bhupendra Sahay has been made DSP Economic Offence Wing (EOU) at Patna, the notification said.

Jagdanand Thakur has been made the DSP at police headquarter of Sheohar, while Rajni Kant Mishra will occupy same post at Vaishali, the notification said.

Vandana will be new DSP of BMP 8 at Begusarai.

Siyaram Prasad Gupta, who was waiting for posting, has been made the DSP in DG of Police (Training) at Patna, the notification added.