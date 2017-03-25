Latest News
  • Govt plans to seal International borders with Pak, Bangladesh: Rajnath Singh

Justifying the decision taken by the government to shut the international borders, he said that this decision has been taken to check the increasing incidents of infiltration.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said India is looking forward to seal the international boundaries with neighbours Pakistan and Bangladesh. The home minister, who was addressing the passing out parade of the Border Security Force Assistant Commandants at the BSF Academy in Tekanpur, Madhya Pradesh, said, “India is planning to seal the international boundaries with Pakistan and Bangladesh as soon as possible. This could be India’s major step against terrorism and the problem of refugees”.

The minister said that the India-Pak border would be sealed by 2018. Justifying the move taken by the government to shut the international borders, he said this decision has been taken to check the increasing incidents of infiltration.

The Home Secretary at the Central-level, the BSF from the security forces’ perspective and the Chief Secretaries at the state-level has been allotted with the responsibility to monitor the project. The minister further added that the government would provide technological solutions for sealing the border in harsh terrain.

Appreciating the BSF personnel, the minister said, “The BSF has changed rules of engagement at international borders. Now, the BSF is a known entity even in neighbouring countries”.

Speaking about the rise in incident of grievances among the security forces, the minister mentioned that the government is planning for an effective grievances redressal mechanism and it will soon be implemented.

After the event, the union minister signed the visitors’ book at the BSF academy. He also took a visit to the national training centre for dogs at the BSF Academy.

