Govt plans to seal International borders with Pak, Bangladesh: Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister, Rajnath Singh laying wreath at ‘Ajay Prahari’ in BSF Academy Tekanpur (MP). (Source: ANI) Union Home Minister, Rajnath Singh laying wreath at ‘Ajay Prahari’ in BSF Academy Tekanpur (MP). (Source: ANI)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said India is looking forward to seal the international boundaries with neighbours Pakistan and Bangladesh. The home minister, who was addressing the passing out parade of the Border Security Force Assistant Commandants at the BSF Academy in Tekanpur, Madhya Pradesh, said, “India is planning to seal the international boundaries with Pakistan and Bangladesh as soon as possible. This could be India’s major step against terrorism and the problem of refugees”.

Centre has chalked a new roadmap to strengthen our border security. We plan to seal the international borders with Bangladesh & Pakistan: HM — HMO India (@HMOIndia) March 25, 2017

The minister said that the India-Pak border would be sealed by 2018. Justifying the move taken by the government to shut the international borders, he said this decision has been taken to check the increasing incidents of infiltration.

Union Home Minister, Rajnath Singh with BSF Assistant Commandants passing out from BSF Academy. (Source: ANI) Union Home Minister, Rajnath Singh with BSF Assistant Commandants passing out from BSF Academy. (Source: ANI)

The Home Secretary at the Central-level, the BSF from the security forces’ perspective and the Chief Secretaries at the state-level has been allotted with the responsibility to monitor the project. The minister further added that the government would provide technological solutions for sealing the border in harsh terrain.

Appreciating the BSF personnel, the minister said, “The BSF has changed rules of engagement at international borders. Now, the BSF is a known entity even in neighbouring countries”.

BSF has changed the rules of engagement at the international borders. Now BSF is a known entity even in the neighbouring countries: HM — HMO India (@HMOIndia) March 25, 2017

Speaking about the rise in incident of grievances among the security forces, the minister mentioned that the government is planning for an effective grievances redressal mechanism and it will soon be implemented.

We are planning for an effective grievances redressal mechanism in the forces. The forces are coming forward with such mechanism: HM — HMO India (@HMOIndia) March 25, 2017

After the event, the union minister signed the visitors’ book at the BSF academy. He also took a visit to the national training centre for dogs at the BSF Academy.

(with ANI inputs)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now