Government plans to open passport centres in all districts: V K Singh

Union Minister V K Singh on Wednesday said the Centre was mulling to open passport processing centres in all the districts of the country. Singh was here to inaugurate a ‘Post Office Passport Seva Kendra’, set up in the premises of the main post office in Dahod town.

The minister also assured that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is working towards making all the passport-related processes online for quick disposal of applications. “With this centre, it will be lot easier for the people of Dahod to apply for passport. Our staff here would ensure that document submitted here be sent for police verification as quickly as possible. Later, it will be sent for final verification at regional headquarters. I want to assure you that all this will take minimum time,” the MoS for External Affairs said.

“To further speed up this process, we are planning to adopt online mode. In addition, we are also mulling to open such passport centres in all the districts, for which, we are in touch with other central government departments,” he said.

Singh was accompanied by Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Jasvantsinh Bhabhor, who represents Dahod Lok Sabha constituency.

“With the opening of this centre, people of Dahod district need not visit Vadodara or Ahmedabad to apply for passports. Now, document verification would be done from here,” Bhabhor said.