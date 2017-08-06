Government plans to give voting rights to 1.36 cr farmers in APMCs

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

The Maharashtra government plans to give voting rights to all 1.36 crore farmers in the agricultural produce market committees (APMCs) so that they have greater say in the price mechanism. “Steps would be taken to enable all 1.36 crore farmers so that they can vote in the APMCs,” said a government source.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has informed the state cooperation and marketing and agriculture departments that the APMCs will not be dismantled. The decision to give voting rights to the farmers is part of a reform process undertaken in the agriculture, cooperative and marketing sectors by the state government.

Currently, the Maharashtra APMC (Development and Regulation) Act, 1963, allows only gram panchayat members, co-operative societies and agriculture credit societies members to elect the APMC panels and chairpersons. There are 305 APMCs across western Maharashtra, north Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha and Konkan and most of them are controlled by the NCP.

Last year, the state government had appointed a committee to study the scope of expanding voting rights to all farmers to constitute the APMC panel. The committee report suggested that there is an overwhelming response from the farmers who have been left out of the selection process. A senior minister who did not wish to be named said: “The government can take the policy decision to give voting rights to all farmers for APMC elections.” An amendment to the legislation can follow later, he said.

Opposition leaders have questioned the move. A former NCP minister said: “Ideally, giving every farmer the right to participate sounds good. But we are not going to support it as it would become a larger poll exercise and an expensive preposition.”

A Congress leader, however, said: “The opposition to the reforms stems from the fear of losing control of the APMC, which is critical body that provides a connect with the farmers and the rural masses.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App