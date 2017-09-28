Government plans to double Mumbai’s local train services in 3 years

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI Photo) Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

The government plans to double the suburban train services in Mumbai in the next three years, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday. He said the Railways, along with the Maharashtra government, is reassessing the available infrastructure. “We are looking at upgrading signalling systems and increasing the length of the trains to 15 waggons,” he told a press conference. The minister said 100 new services will be launched on Friday. The introduction of new services will benefit 77 lakh commuters using the network, Goyal said.

Of the 100 services, 32 will be introduced on the Western Railway line and 68 on the Central Railway line.

At present, the Central Railway runs 1,660 suburban services and the Western Railway 1,323 services.

No school-going child, college student, citizen of Mumbai should travel unsafe, Goyal said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App