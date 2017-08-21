Government plan to publicise ‘pro-poor’ measures

Sushma Swaraj (File) Sushma Swaraj (File)

Faced with an economic slowdown and lack of jobs, the Narendra Modi government plans to publicise the “pro-poor” initiatives of his government. At the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, he asked External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to coordinate with each ministry to list the various poverty alleviation schemes run by them and government spending on each scheme so that they could be collated together.

According to sources, Sushma’s August 16 letter to the ministers said the objective behind the PM’s drive is to put these numbers together before the people through BJP party workers. “If your ministry is running any welfare scheme for the poor such as a food security programme, mid-day meal or scheme for providing devices to the disabled etc, please arrange for sending the figures in a week so that I could present it to the PM in the format that he has desired,” says her letter.

Modi’s directive comes exactly a week after his speech in the Lok Sabha, asking all political parties to rise above political differences to rid the country of poverty, corruption and illiteracy.

