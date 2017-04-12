Government path on Kashmir is perilous: P Chidambaram

P Chidambaram. (File Photo) P Chidambaram. (File Photo)

Congress MP P Chidambaram said Tuesday the path taken by the central and state governments on Kashmir was “perilous” and asked them to “reverse course”; the answer was not a “muscular Kashmir policy”, he said, but engagement with all stakeholders. “The fact that there has been lowest polling in 30 years [Srinagar bypoll] and people are coming out on the streets to chase away polling officers… all this portends that we are going to face even more difficult times in Kashmir,” the former home minister told journalists on the Parliament complex.

“The first provocation was the formation of the PDP-BJP government,” he said. “The very formation of that government was regarded as an unholy alliance and the people rejected it. Second is the PDP’s forgetfulness or the PDP ignoring its own promise that the way forward is to engage all stakeholders. The path that the government of Jammu and Kashmir and the central government has taken is a perilous path. This path will not lead to any kind of peace or any kind of engagement of the people.”

Asking the government to reverse course, Chidambaram said he had been arguing that “we are losing Kashmir”. The former finance minister called the budget session unsatisfactory. “The state of the economy is poor… Between January 2015 and January 2017, gross bank credit to all industries increased by a meagre Rs 7,413 crore or 0.29 per cent. In the same period, the IIP increased by a mere 1.1 per cent from 189.2 to 191.3. Growth of Gross Fixed Capital Formation was 6.11 per cent in 2015-16. In 2016-17, growth of GFCF plummeted to 0.57 per cent,” he said. The actual rate of growth of the economy, he said, is moderate.

