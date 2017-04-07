Government partners Google for consumer awareness on internet safety

“The department has also collaborated with Google India for raising awareness about internet safety amongst consumers,” said Minister of State for Food and Consumer Affairs, C R Chaudhary “The department has also collaborated with Google India for raising awareness about internet safety amongst consumers,” said Minister of State for Food and Consumer Affairs, C R Chaudhary

The government today said it has collaborated with Google India for raising awareness about internet safety among consumers. In a written reply to Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Food and Consumer Affairs, C R Chaudhary, said the department is sensitising consumers about digital safety through various publicity campaigns.

“The department has also collaborated with Google India for raising awareness about internet safety amongst consumers,” he said. The National Consumer Helpline (NCH) has tied up with 230 companies for faster redressal of consumer grievances and complaints.

The digital initiatives of Food and Consumer Affairs ministry include digitilisation of ration cards, beneficiary and other database, computerisation of supply chain management, setting up of transparency portals and grievance redressal mechanisms.

A mobile application for registering complaints in the National Consumer Helpline and webchat facility in the helpline have also been introduced.

Another mobile application ‘Smart Consumer’ enables the consumer to scan bar code of the product and gain information regarding details and labelling.

