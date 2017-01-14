Government open to new ideas: PM Modi to secretaries

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi (File Photo) Prime Minister, Narendra Modi (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked top government officials to continue thinking holistically and give top priority to “concrete outcomes” as he emphasised that the Centre is open to new ideas. The Prime Minister held a high-level meeting with two groups of secretaries to the Union government who presented ideas on education and crisis management.

Union ministers and officials from the NITI Aayog were also present on the occasion, an official statement said. With this, all nine groups of secretaries set up by the Prime Minister have made their presentations, the statement said. Speaking at the conclusion of the presentations, the Prime Minister emphasised that the Union government is open to new ideas. He urged all the secretaries to continue thinking holistically and give top priority to concrete outcomes, the statement added.