Government official shoots dog dead for barking at him

Moradabad police on Sunday arrested a state government official for allegedly killing a dog in the city’s Kanshi Ram Nagar locality for barking at him while he was out for an evening walk. The dog was allegedly shot dead by Vimal Dheer on Saturday evening.

Police booked the accused under IPC section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle etc) and the relevant sections of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act at the Majhola police station.

Dheer is an employee of the state’s social welfare department and is currently posted as superintendent at Rajkiya Ashram Paddhati Vidyalaya in Bijnor district.

According to police, he was out for an evening walk along with his pet dog when a stray dog from the locality barked at him. He then fired at the animal from his pistol, police added.

An FIR was later lodged on the complaint of a local resident, Ashok, who has alleged that Dheer killed the animal only because he had barked at him.

However, Dheer has reportedly told the police that he had to shoot the dog in self-defence because the animal could have bitten him.

Civil Lines Circle Officer Yashveer Singh said Dheer has been arrested and his licensed pistol, which he allegedly used to kill the dog, has been seized. He said Dheer has been sent to jail and the offence for which he has been booked carries a punishment of up to five years imprisonment.

Ajay Kumar Goswami, social welfare officer in Bijnor district, said Dheer is currently posted at the department-run school in Amangarh and is scheduled to retire on March 31.

