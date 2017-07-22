Government not trying to impose Hindi: Rijiju

The minister was responding to a private member’s Bill by Congress MP B K Hariprasad seeking to include Tulu and Kodava languages in the Eighth Schedule. (FILE) The minister was responding to a private member’s Bill by Congress MP B K Hariprasad seeking to include Tulu and Kodava languages in the Eighth Schedule. (FILE)

Assuring Parliament that there was no design to impose Hindi on non-Hindi speaking states, the government on Friday said it was actively considering demands of inclusion of certain languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said the government had already constituted a committee under an Additional Secretary-rank officer to frame objective criteria for inclusion of languages in the Eighth Schedule.

“The government has received representations from several languages for them to be included. We have worked out an internal mechanism to look at each of these demands,” Rijiju said in the Rajya Sabha.

The minister was responding to a private member’s Bill by Congress MP B K Hariprasad seeking to include Tulu and Kodava languages in the Eighth Schedule. During discussion, Hariprasad and other MPs stressed the need to promote regional languages and warned the government against attempts to impose Hindi across the country.

Rijiju said, “Hindi is not the national language… Every Indian language is a national language. There is no question of other languages being discriminated against.”

