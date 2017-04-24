Government not imposing Hindi but promoting it: Kiren Rijiju

Home Minister Rajnath Singh with MOS Home Kiren Rijiju. Express photo by Renuka Puri Home Minister Rajnath Singh with MOS Home Kiren Rijiju. Express photo by Renuka Puri

The Centre on Monday said it is not imposing Hindi on anyone but promoting it like other regional languages. “We are not imposing Hindi but promoting Hindi like any other language,” Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju told reporters in New Delhi. Rijiju is the minister incharge of the Department of Official Language.

His comments came in the backdrop allegations levelled by certain quarters that the Modi government is trying to impose Hindi on non-Hindi speaking states. DMK leader MK Stalin has accused the Centre of trying to relegate people who don’t speak Hindi, to second-class citizens and of pushing the country into becoming ‘Hindia’.

The controversy was generated after President Pranab Mukherjee accepted the recommendation of the Committee of Parliament on Official Language that all dignitaries including the president and ministers, especially those who can read and speak Hindi, may be requested to give their speech/statement in Hindi only.

The president has accepted several other recommendations, including making announcements on board aircraft in Hindi followed by English.

