Government nod for AIIMS in Bilaspur

Most of such patients suffer from second degree burns that require two-week-long treatment followed by

regular dressing. Most of such patients suffer from second degree burns that require two-week-long treatment followed byregular dressing.

The Union Cabinet Wednesday cleared the proposal for setting up an AIIMS in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, with an outlay of Rs 1,350 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Surakhsa Yojna.

According to a statement, the 750-bed institution will have a medical college with a capacity to take for 100 students, and a nursing college with 60 seats.

According to the government, the proposed AIIMS will have 20 speciality and super-speciality departments, including 15 operation theatres, and is scheduled for completion in 48 months. It will also have residential complexes and allied facility services on the pattern of AIIMS, New Delhi, the statement stated.

It will have an AYUSH department with 30 beds for treatment in traditional system of medicine.

National Waterway-1

In another decision, the government approved the Rs 5,369-crore Jal Vikas Marg Project (JVMP) for enhanced navigation on Haldia-Varanasi stretch of National Waterway-1 (NW-1). The project covers Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal. The major districts under its ambit are Varanasi, Ghazipur, Ballia, Buxar, Chhapra, Vaishali, Patna, Begusarai, Khagaria, Munger, Bhagalpur, Sahibganj, Murshidabad, Pakur, Hooghly and Kolkata.

Transport MoU

The Union Cabinet also approved a Memorandum of Understanding with London’s transportation authority to improve public transport system, passenger services and promote the use of high-capacity buses in India.

Myanmar land border

The Cabinet gave its nod to an agreement between India and Myanmar on land border crossing, which the government said would enhance economic interaction between people of the two countries. There are already free movement rights for people ordinarily residing in the border areas of both countries. The agreement will also facilitate movement of people on the basis of valid passports and visas, which will enhance economic and social interaction between the two countries, a statement said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App