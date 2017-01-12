‘Government must take step to produce antibiotics’

Nobel Laureate Venkatraman Ramakrishnan ‘Venki’ who was in Vadodara to deliver an address on 100 years of evolution of molecules at his alma mater Maharaja Sayajirao University (MSU) said that the government must take the initiative to manufacture antibiotics, to propel more research and ground breaking discoveries in the field. Venki, who was speaking during a student interaction also added that Indian workers tend to be more ‘relaxed’ about work than others.

Venki, whose address saw a packed house at the CC Mehta auditorium in MSU campus, was asked by a student why the research in the field of antibiotics has not brought about newer medicines. Venki said the cost of research is not commensurate with the benefits of it. Venki said, “It takes huge amount of money to take a new drug for conducting clinical trials. To go from a compound to the medicine that can be available to patients costs a billion dollar. There is a global antibiotic crisis in the form of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). About 25,000 people die in Europe every year.”Venki added that pharmaceutical companies are not coming up with new antibiotics as the business is not as profitable as those of regular medicines like cholesterol or diabetes. “The pool of patients is very small. Moreover, a good antibiotic can cure a patient in a week or two. Ultimately it makes for small profit.” Venki said that the government must take initiatives to make the research and production viable. “Perhaps antibiotic development should be taken to a non-profit level by the government rather than pharmaceutical companies.”When asked to point out the difference he sees in students from India and universities abroad, Venki said, “Students from top notch university better trained, better funded, better networked. Internet has changed. You don’t have to wait six months for a surface mail to bring along a journal. There are lectures on YouTube. Online lectures. Playing field levelled. Work ethics vary from place to place. US and China are hardworking. They work for long hours a day and even on weekends. Europe has a very relaxed work culture, but may be not as relaxed as some parts of India.”Later, interacting with the media, Venki said that the current push by the government towards a cashless system could benefit in the long run. Replying to a query, Venki said, “I cannot comment on demonetisation or its implementation, but as far as going cashless is concerned, the best example is of Scandinavia that has the least amount of corruption and the least amount of cash in its system.”Venki also added to a question that today, students in India are exposed to many more opportunities in India as during his times. Earlier in the day, Venki interacted with students at the Cell and Molecular Biochemistry institute of MSU and took a walk around the campus with his 92-year-old father.