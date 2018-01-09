Govt’s prerogative to decide on modes of execution of convicts: Supreme Court

The plea before the Supreme Court said ‘dying with dignity is part of right of life’. (File Photo) The plea before the Supreme Court said ‘dying with dignity is part of right of life’. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned a plea seeking abolition of executing a death row convict by hanging and put the ball in the Centre’s court. The apex court said it was the government’s prerogative to decide the modes of carrying out capital punishment.“We can’t say what should be the mode of carrying out a death sentence. Tell us what is happening in other countries” the SC bench, comprising of Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said, as it adjourned the plea filed by lawyer Rishi Malhotra by four weeks. On October 6 last year, Malhotra had filed a petition in the apex court and sought quashing of Section 354(5) of the Criminal Procedure Code, which states that when a person is sentenced to death, he shall be hanged by the neck till he is dead.

The SC bench, comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, had then issued a notice to the Centre, seeking its response within three weeks on the PIL, while saying that the legislature could think of changing the law so that a convict, facing death penalty, dies “in peace and not in pain”.

On Tuesday, Additional Solicitor General Pinky Anand, representing the Centre, said it was still working on other methods that could be used for capital punishment in place of hanging and sought time. The government said they had tested lethal injections, but it was not workable. “Lethal injections are not workable as there are instances of it failing,” the government said.

During the hearing in October, Malhotra had contended that the 187th Report of the Law Commission advocated the removal of the present mode of execution from the statute. He also referred to Article 21 (Right to Life) of the Constitution and said it also included the right of a condemned prisoner to have a dignified mode of execution so that death becomes less painful. The PIL had listed intravenous lethal injection, shooting, electrocution or gas chamber as other viable options.

“This means the right to a dignified life up to the point of death including a dignified procedure of death. In other words, this may include the right of a dying man to also die with dignity when his life is ebbing out,” the petition said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd