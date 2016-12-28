Government launches IVRS platform to tackle call drops

Subscribers will receive an IVRS call from the short code 1955 and will be asked a questions such as whether they are facing or not (facing) call drops in their area. (Representational image) Subscribers will receive an IVRS call from the short code 1955 and will be asked a questions such as whether they are facing or not (facing) call drops in their area. (Representational image)

In a bid to tackle the call drop menace, the government has launched an Integrated Voice Response System (IVRS) system at multiple locations including Delhi and Mumbai to obtain direct feedback from subscribers on call quality. The feedback will be shared with operators so they can take corrective steps in the problem areas and address the issue of call drops. The IVRS system will be extended to the entire country shortly, an official release said. “In order to obtain direct feedback from subscribers and use that feedback to solve the problem of call drops, DoT launched an IVRS system in Delhi, Mumbai, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra and Goa on 23rd December 2016,” the release said.

Watch What Else Is Making News?

Subscribers will receive an IVRS call from the short code 1955 and will be asked a questions such as whether they are facing or not (facing) call drops in their area.

“They can also send a toll-free SMS to the same short code 1955, containing the location of city/town/village, where they might be facing the problem of frequent call drops,” it added.

Commenting on the initiative, communications minister Manoj Sinha said, “the platform is a channel to capture direct feedback from the consumers and this voice of the customer can be used to improve services that are being offered to them.”

Initially, the platform will be utilised for call drops and subsequently it will extended to capture consumer feedback in other areas as well. Department of Telecommunications has taken a slew of initiatives to address the issue of call drops on mobile networks. Telecom operators have installed more than 1,30,000 additional Base Transceiver Stations or BTSs across the country during the period from June 2016 to October 2016 and further plan to install more than 1,50,000 additional BTSs across the country by March 2017.

In fact last month, after meeting with the heads of telecom operators, Sinha had promised that his Ministry will set up a platform for consumers to provide direct feedback on call drops.

At that time, Sinha also warned operators that his Ministry will not hesitate on slapping penalty and other actions in case consumers continue to face the menace of call drops and call failures.

“Till consumers say that they are free of call drops, I won’t accept it… The platform would be…the right parameter to gauge the call drop situation,” the Minister had said.