Government keen for welfare of persons with disabilities: Thaawar Chand Gehlot

Union Social Justice and Empowerment minister Thaawar Chand Gehlot Union Social Justice and Empowerment minister Thaawar Chand Gehlot

Union Social Justice and Empowerment minister Thaawar Chand Gehlot on Sunday said the Centre is concerned and keen for the welfare of the persons with disabilities.

He distributed the aids and assistive devices to over 800 differently-abled people at a camp organised in Rohini under the government’s Assistance to Disabled persons for purchasing or fitting of aids or appliances (ADIP) scheme.

Watch What Else Is making News

Speaking on the occasion, Gehlot said that the government is concerned and keen for the welfare of the persons with disabilities, and the distribution of free aids and assistive devices to such persons was a step in this direction.

The camp was organised by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan), the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in collaboration with the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO).

A total of 894 people with different kind of disabilities were given 1402 aids and assistive devices.