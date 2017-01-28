Government jobs for next of kin of those killed in 2016 Jat quota stir 

TWO DAYS before the All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti (AIJASS) launches a stir over the quota issue in Haryana, the Manohar Lal Khattar government on Friday announced government jobs for one family member of those killed in the February 2016 quota stir. The government has also said that it would legally examine the demand of Jat bodies to give “Aam Maafi” to those lodged in jail in connection with the quota violence, which had almost turned into caste conflagration in Rohtak on February 18, 2016.

As many as 30 people were killed in the violence. The government, however, has made it clear that the guilty would not be spared even though it is ready to withdraw charges after re-investigating cases lodged against innocents.

On Friday, about a dozen leaders of khap panchayats met the chief minister in an attempt to prevent the quota agitation that is slated to begin on January 29. Sources said the government has agreed to offer appointment letters for government jobs to one family member of those killed during the stir within 15 days of applying for the post. The government has already given compensation to family members of the deceased at Rs 10 lakh per case.

At the meeting, the khap leaders demanded withdrawal of cases registered against all in connection with the Jat stir on the pattern of “a case of Mizoram in which those accused of killing cops were released from jail by giving them aam maafi”. After the meeting, Jat leader Hawa Singh Sangwan, a retired CRPF commandant, told the Indian Express that there were many such instances across the country, including Jammu and Kashmir and Andhra Pradesh, where aam maafi was given to the accused. The government said it would consult the matter with legal experts.

Meanwhile, a Jat organisation – Jat Jagriti Sena – has started staging dharna in Rohtak over the quota issue on Friday. The local administration at many places in Haryana, including Rohtak and Sonepat, has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC. Rohtak was the epicentre of the agitation during the February 2016 stir.

Police have announced that nakas would be set up at all entry points of Rohtak town to prevent the entry of antisocial elements. Meanwhile, police forces have started taking positions at important locations in the state anticipating the stir.

Also, the Haryana government has requisitioned 55 companies of central security forces, apart from issuing call-out notice to depute 7,000 home guards in the state. Sources said several companies of paramilitary forces have already arrived and the police have said that they are ready to tackle the stir. In some districts, officials visited the villages to caution them against being provoked by antisocial elements.