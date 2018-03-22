Rahul Gandhi: Govt inventing Facebook data breach story to divert people from Iraq killings

Congress President Rahul Gandhi also accused the government of baiting the media. (Source: Express photo by Anil Sharma/File) Congress President Rahul Gandhi also accused the government of baiting the media. (Source: Express photo by Anil Sharma/File)

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on their stand on the Facebook data breach, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the ruling government was inventing the story to “divert” people’s attention from the killing of the 39 Indians in Iraq as it was caught “lying” in the matter. He also accused the government of baiting the media.

“Problem: 39 Indians dead; Govt on the mat, caught lying. Solution: Invent story on Congress & Data Theft. Result: Media networks bite bait; 39 Indians vanish from radar. Problem solved,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Soon after the data leaks scandal broke out, both Congress and BJP are accusing each other of using the services f data firm Cambridge Analytica to influence elections in India.

The Congress denied the allegation and claimed that the BJP and its current ruling ally in Bihar, JD(U), had engaged the data firm in elections, including in 2014.

Though Union Minister for IT and Law Ravi Shankar Prasad quoted news reports that Cambridge Analytica may have been hired by the Congress last year, the international data analytics firm has no mention of the Congress party.

Prasad, meanwhile, also delivered a sharp warning to the social media giant, saying the government would take “stringent action”, including “summoning” its CEO Mark Zuckerberg to India, in case of any data theft of Indians.

According to reports, a Facebook associate was involved in a massive breach of user information to allegedly influence polls in the US and the UK. The firm’s services were used in the Bihar Assembly Elections in 2010 and the India partner of CA’s parent company allegedly worked with three political parties – BJP, Congress and JD(U).

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had in a statement in Parliament on Tuesday said that the 39 Indians who were kidnapped by the terror outfit ISIS in June 2016, were killed. Several including the Opposition leaders and the victim’s families questioned why the government kept them in the dark, while, others sought refuge in grief and demanded assistance from the Centre.

The opposition parties Tuesday slammed the NDA government for making an announcement in Parliament before intimating their families, calling it “insensitive and unpardonable.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd