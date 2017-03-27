Avoiding doctor-patient conflict: ‘Train docs to communicate, cut working hours’

Doctors have been advised to give routine updates to families if a patient’s medical parameters are worsening. (Representational Image) Doctors have been advised to give routine updates to families if a patient’s medical parameters are worsening. (Representational Image)

As government hospitals aim to return to normalcy after a long strike with a gate-pass system for access and armed guards, medical colleges believe these are but short-term solutions. At their level, hospitals are working to find ways to check doctor-patient conflict, with suggestions to train teachers on ethics, restrict working hours for doctors and appoint more ward boys.

“We drafted a module on bio-ethics for the Medical Council of India. Training for teachers across the country has already started. But I believe such things take time,” said Dr Avinash Supe, dean, KEM Hospital, Parel. The hospital receives an out patient load of 7,000 patients every day and majority of the burden falls on resident doctors. Patients in the gynaecology and obstetrics wards often complain of ill-treatment by mid-wives and doctors during delivery.

At the BYL Nair Hospital, dean Dr R N Bharmal said monthly sessions on communication skills will be given to doctors. “We offer yoga classes, but doctors do not get time to attend it. I have told all resident doctors after the strike to make time for these classes. We will arrange batches at 3 pm and 4 pm, when they are relatively free,” Bharmal said.

The hospital will also depute squads to monitor the crowd present and ask those loitering to leave. The lower floors in Nair hospital will be allotted to the out-patient department and higher floors for admitted patients to segregate the flow of patients.

At the Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital in Sion, dean Dr Suleman Merchant said the norm of entry of two relatives per patient had been implemented through a pass system. However, with a shortage of ward boys to wheel patients around or collect test reports, routine work may get hampered. “Currently, a ward boy serves multiple purposes and we have dedicated technicians for laboratory and X-ray. We are trying to get more posts sanctioned for jobs such as a technician for blood test collection, etc,” said Merchant. A shortage of ward boys forces junior resident doctors or patients’ relatives to run around for reports.

Merchant also claimed that efforts to make doctors work in 12-hour shifts would be made on the lines of Delhi’s AIIMS. Currently, doctors work for 24 to sometimes 36 hours at a stretch. “They are overworked and this hampers communication with patients. I have instructed department heads to allow only a senior doctor to declare death and convey it to relatives,” Merchant said.

Doctors have been advised to give routine updates to families if a patient’s medical parameters are worsening. “If death is announced suddenly without keeping them in the loop during treatment, relatives go into shock and blame doctors,” Merchant said.

Following the strike, the government has allocated Rs 33 crore to beef up infrastructure, install CCTV cameras and other security features in government hospitals. A day after the strike was called off, resident doctors claimed they could see tangible changes in security measures in each hospital. “The JJ Hospital’s sensitive wards such as labour, ICU, MICU and emergency unit have armed guards and police force posted,” said Dr Swapnil Meshram, general secretary, Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors.

From April 10, the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) is beginning three-month workshops in medical colleges, in which communication experts will be invited to talk to resident doctors.

“We held such sessions in the past but got a poor response. Doctors will be trained on how to report death to a patient’s relatives. It is not the doctor-patient relationship we are worried about, it is the doctor and patient’s relatives’ relationship we are concerned over,” said Dr Pravin Shingare, director at DMER.

