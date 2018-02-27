Government has scrapped 1,500 obsolete rules, says Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh. Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi Union Minister Jitendra Singh. Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said the NDA government has scrapped 1,500 rules like attestation of documents by a gazetted officer in some cases as they became obsolete. He also urged the states to follow the suit as it would save time and manpower. “It is huge aberration that even after 70 years of India’s independence, you have to furnish the proof that you are alive for pension…now we are using technology,” the Minister of State for Prime Minister Office said.

“The people can use biometrics. We have done away with almost 1,500 rules which were obsolete,” Singh added while speaking at the concluding session of 21st National Conference on e-Governance.

He also said the main aim of e-governance should be “ease of governance and ease of living”.

