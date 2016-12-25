Government has embarked on a twin path of peace, development: Mehbooba Mufti

Mehbooba Mufti, the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Express Photo Mehbooba Mufti, the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Express Photo

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said her government has embarked on a twin path of peace and development and urged people in the state to cooperate with her to reap the benefits of the initiatives. She, however, regreted the time lost due to the unrest in the Valley. “Government has embarked on a twin path of development and dialogue in the state. I regret that much of the working season this year got unfortunately wasted, but I vow that the lost time will be made up and the developmental process will be expedited. People should cooperate with the Government in its agenda so that people of the state could reap the benefits,” Mehbooba said on Saturday.

The chief minister was speaking at the inauguration of a building of Government College of Physical Education at Gadoora in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir. In another event on Sunday, she termed the youth as the biggest treasure of a society, saying the young people from the state have out-shined the best of their competitors in every field.

“In the present world, the human capital of a country is measured by the number of young boys and girls their society possesses,” she said while addressing a gathering at Government Boys Degree College in south Kashmir’s Anantnag. Mehbooba said God has bestowed the state’s youth with abundant talent and potential which has been exemplified time and again and pointed that education is the only weapon to fight against inequality, poverty and neglect.

“Education is a great game changer and Islam has laid enough stress on seeking knowledge,” the Chief Minister said. Mehbooba regretted that a number of youth were affected by the unrest for the past five months and said that not only the government but every section of society suffered during the period and now people have started realising the quantum of loss.

“Our resolve has been to get the people of the state out of the present times of uncertainty so that the youth have a joyful, happy and smiling future,” she said. The Chief Minister distributed scooties among 19 meritorious girl students of the district. She announced on the pattern of scooty scheme, an All Terrain Bike scheme has been introduced for the meritorious boys at schools.

On Saturday, she also laid the foundation stone of Government College of Engineering and Technology at Safapora in the outskirts of the district.