Government gives VIP security cover to West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh. (Express Photo by Partha Paul/Files) BJP state president Dilip Ghosh. (Express Photo by Partha Paul/Files)

The Centre has accorded VIP security cover of central paramilitary commandos to West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh. Official sources said Ghosh has been provided with a ‘Y’ category security cover of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). A small team of about 2-3 armed commandos will move with the state BJP President when he travels in West Bengal, they said.

The Union Home Ministry, they said, recently accorded the sanction for the cover after a threat analysis report by central security agencies favoured such a protection for Ghosh. Two FIRs were recently lodged against Ghosh on charges of making alleged “instigating statements” which could incite violence in the state, the state police had said.

The CISF provides specialised VIP security cover to over 70 VIPs and has a special team for the task.

