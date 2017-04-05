Government gets 69 complaints of stalking on social media

As many as 69 complaints regarding hateful conduct and stalking on social media platforms have been received by the government since last one year, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday. Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir said the Ministry of Women and Child Development has created a dedicated email (complaint-mwcd@gov.in) solely to address and resolve the issues of hateful conduct and stalking on social media platforms with effect from July, 2016.

“So far, 69 complaints have been received. Relevant issues have been sent to concerned authorities for necessary action. Complaints of serious nature are reported by Ministry of Women and Child Development to Twitter India and Cyber Crime Cells of the Police authorities,” he said in response to a written reply to a question.

