Government forms Clinical Regulatory Commission, Calcutta HC judge to head

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday formed the West Bengal Clinical Regulatory Commission and named Calcutta High Court Justice Ashim Kumar Roy as its chairperson. The commission will monitor private healthcare centres. The West Bengal Clinical Establishments (Registration, Regulation and Transparency) Act, 2017, envisaged such a panel with 13 members headed by a retired judge. “Justice Roy will be retiring in five months’ time. If he says he will join after retiring, then we have no problem, Verma (Consumer Affairs Department Secretary Anil Verma, the vice-chairperson of the panel) will be in-charge till then,” said Mamata.

Other members of the commission include Dr Sukumar Mukherjee, Dr Gopal Krishna Dhali, Dr Makhonlal Saha, Additional DGP (law and order) Anuj Sharma and Kolkata Police DC South Praveen Tripathi and others. Politicians have not been included.

The Trinamool supremo tried to reassure private practitioners who, earlier, had raised concerns over a “draconian” piece of legislation. “Some are trying to misguide the doctors. But I would like to assure them that there is nothing to worry about. There are a few doctors against whom medical negligence complaints were registered. Our fight is against the establishment, not all but a few who are misusing it,” she said. “This medical bill will show a new path for the entire nation and all states should take it up.”

Responding to reports of private hospitals considering shutting their business in West Bengal, she said, “There are complaints against only seven or eight private hospitals. Besides, they can rectify themselves. Rest will not shut down their business. This kind of blackmailing will not be allowed here.”

On Indian Medical Association (IMA) contemplating moving court against the Act, the Chief Minister said, “It is their choice. Anybody can go to the court but do you not think that is for a public cause? I do not know. Maybe the IMA may belong to somebody. I will request them to listen to the commoners. Everybody is supporting this bill. Even doctors are supporting this bill.”

