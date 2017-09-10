Government focussed on strengthening armed forces, says Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Source: PTI Photo) Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Source: PTI Photo)

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said that the government’s priority was to strengthen all three armed forces. There would not be any dearth of efforts on the part of the government to strengthen the defence forces, she told a gathering of India Air Force personnel at Barmer. The 58-year-old defence minister said, “I am obeying Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s directions to meet the jawans posted on the frontiers.”

“I was in Goa earlier in the morning to flag off Indian Navy women crew’s attempt to circumnavigate the globe and now have come to Utarlai Air Force base in Barmer,” she said.

The newly-appointed defence minister said that Utarlai air base was important from the strategic point of view.

Sitharaman reached Utarlai air base on a special plane and was given guard of honour.

She was received by Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa.

