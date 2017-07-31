Latest News
Government failed to provide timely relief, says Gujarat Congress chief Bharatsinh Solanki

Gujarat, state Congress chief Bharatsinh Solanki shared photographs of his visit to Banaskantha, amid criticism by the ruling BJP of Congress leaders missing in the flood-hit areas. 

As politicians started visiting flood-hit areas of Gujarat, state Congress chief Bharatsinh Solanki on Sunday asked the
government to introspect on its “failure” to provide timely relief to rain-affected people and not to “politicking”.
“Instead of Introspecting on its failure to provide timely rescue & Relief to ppl. Guj Govt is keeping itself busy by blaming @INCGujarat… While people continue to suffer. Urge government to stop politicking & start working (sic),” he said in a Twitter post.

He also shared photographs of his visit to Banaskantha, amid criticism by the ruling BJP of Congress leaders missing in the flood-hit areas.

