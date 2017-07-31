Government failed to provide timely relief, says Gujarat Congress chief Bharatsinh Solanki

Representational image Representational image

As politicians started visiting flood-hit areas of Gujarat, state Congress chief Bharatsinh Solanki on Sunday asked the

government to introspect on its “failure” to provide timely relief to rain-affected people and not to “politicking”.

“Instead of Introspecting on its failure to provide timely rescue & Relief to ppl. Guj Govt is keeping itself busy by blaming @INCGujarat… While people continue to suffer. Urge government to stop politicking & start working (sic),” he said in a Twitter post.

He also shared photographs of his visit to Banaskantha, amid criticism by the ruling BJP of Congress leaders missing in the flood-hit areas.

