Government faces flak for ‘removing’ black dupattas of women going to CM Manohar Lal Khattar meet

AAP has condemned the Haryana government for “removing” black dupattas or scarf from the head of women before they entered the venue of a meeting addressed by CM Manohar Lal Khattar in Bhiwani on Saturday. The function was organised in connection with the silver jubilee celebrations of Haryana.

“This is insult to the women. The government gives slogan of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, but at the same time, it’s showing its anti-women face,” said Naveen Jaihind, AAP’s Haryana unit president.

However, police said it was a “routine” preventive measure so that nobody can show black flags to the chief guest. Bhiwani SP Surender Singh Bhoria said, “Whenever police take such measures, we provide alternate dupattas or chunaris to the women. We take such steps to maintain law and order.”

