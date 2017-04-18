Government extends ceasefire with NSCN-R till 2018

NSCN-R is among several other armed groups of Nagaland such as NSCN-Isak Muivah, NSCN-Khaplang, NSCN-Unification and Naga National Council. (Representational image) NSCN-R is among several other armed groups of Nagaland such as NSCN-Isak Muivah, NSCN-Khaplang, NSCN-Unification and Naga National Council. (Representational image)

The government has extended the ceasefire with the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Reformation (NSCN-R) till April 27, 2018, it was announced on Tuesday. The decision was taken during a meeting between Home Ministry officials and the Ceasefire Supervisory Board of the NSCN-R here. “Government and the NSCN-R have mutually decided to extend the ceasefire agreement with effect from April 28, 2017 for one year… to bring about lasting peace in … Nagaland with the involvement of Naga people,” said an official statement. The Home Ministry team was headed by Satyendra Garg, Joint Secretary (North East), while the NSCN-R was led by Imlongnuski Chang, Supervisor of the Ceasefire Supervisory Board.

NSCN-R is among several other armed groups of Nagaland such as NSCN-Isak Muivah, NSCN-Khaplang, NSCN-Unification and Naga National Council.

