Government doctor kills self in Madhya Pradesh

A government doctor allegedly committed suicide on Monday by shooting himself with his licenced gun at his residence here, a police official said. The doctor, K K Uniya, was suffering from throat cancer and posted in Narsinghgarh town of Rajgarh district in Madhya Pradesh, said Koh-e-Fiza police station in-chagre Anil Vajpayee. The 62-year-old used his licenced gun to kill himself, he said.

Initial investigations revealed the physician had lost his 23-year-old son around four years back. Since then he had been upset and probably took the extreme step because of this reason, Vajpayee said.

Police did not find any suicide note from the spot, he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App