Government: Crackdown only on illegal Uttar Pradesh slaughterhouses

The government clarified Monday that the crackdown on slaughterhouses in UP is only against illegal ones. “What has been done in Uttar Pradesh is about illegal slaughterhouses,” Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in Lok Sabha. “Be it meat or be it anything else, we don’t want anything happening illegally. The chief minister himself has stated it very clearly. He is talking about illegal slaughterhouses being shut. On that, there cannot be a difference of opinion.”

Sitharaman was replying to a question raised by AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, who wanted to know whether the government would promote buffalo meat export or if it wanted to ban it. Owaisi sought to know what the government was doing to get China to allow buffalo meat exported by India.

“With China, not just buffalo meat but there are many other issues for which market access is not available, and we have been talking to them on every such item so that legitimate exports from India will have to find market access in China, and work is going on,” the minister said.

