Government considering proposal for Mughalsarai name change

A picture of busy Mugal Sarai Raiway Station

The Central government is examining a request of the Uttar Pradesh government to rename the Mughalsarai Railway Station after RSS ideologue Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya. “We have received a request for the renaming of the railway station. The request is under process,” a home ministry spokesperson said.

The Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh had taken the decision in this regard last month. A no objection certificate is required from the home ministry for renaming a railway station. The RSS ideologue had died under mysterious circumstances at Mughalsarai station while travelling in a train on February 11, 1968. Mughalsarai is one of the busiest stations for trains bound for eastern and northeastern regions. It is the fourth busiest railway junction in India and also contains the largest railway marshaling yard in Asia.

