Odisha IMR drops below national average: Naveen Patnaik

The Odisha government on Thursday said there is significant reduction in the state’s Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) which has dropped to 40 against the national average of 41. “When our government came to power in 2000, I was personally concerned over the high rate of IMR. Today I am delighted that our IMR rate is better than many other states. This is a great achievement of our government,” Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik told reporters at Bhubaneswar.

Patnaik pointed out that when the BJD government came power in 2000, the IMR was as high as 91 deaths per 1,000 births. Then the national IMR was 68.

In 2005, the IMR in Odisha dropped to 65 against the national average of 57, he pointed out.

“Now Odisha’s IMR is just 40 against national average of 41 as has been reported in the 4th round of the National Family Health Survey. I thank mothers, self-help groups and all other stakeholders associated with reduction of the IMR in the state,” Patnaik said.

The Chief Minister said Odisha has also achieved the highest point decline in the country, which was 56 point since 2000.

“Other indicators related to the IMR are encouraging too. Odisha has achieved a sharp increase in institutional deliveries, family planning and ante-natal care of mothers,” he said.

Patnaik said the state has also achieved significant reduction in Under-5 Mortality Rate, anaemia and malnutrition.

In all these indicators, Odisha has performed better than the national average, Patnaik added.