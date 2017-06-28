Government clears Rs 3,691 crore highway project in UP

The Centre on Wednesday approved a Rs 3,691 crore highway project in Uttar Pradesh that is part of the Golden Quadrilateral between Delhi and Kolkata. “The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given its approval for development of six laning of Chakeri-Allahabad section of National Highway (NH) – 2 in Uttar Pradesh,” Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.

The cost of the project is estimated to be at Rs 3,691.09 crore, including cost of land acquisition, resettlement and rehabilitation and other pre-construction activities. The total length of the road to be developed is approximately 145 kms.

“This work will be done under National Highways Development Project (NHDP) Phase V on Hybrid Annuity Mode,” the statement said. The project will help in expediting the improvement of infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh and in reducing the time and cost of travel for traffic, particularly heavy traffic, plying between Chakeri and Allahabad.

The development of this stretch will also help the socio-economic condition of this region in the state, the government said. This project on NH-2 is a part of Golden Quadrilateral between Delhi and Kolkata. The project will have direct influence on the South-Western part of Uttar Pradesh. Important towns and urban settlements enroute are Kanpur Nagar, Ruma, Chaudagra, Malwa, Fatehpur and Kaushambi.

Kanpur is one of the oldest industrial townships of North India. It is also included in the ‘Counter-Magnets’ of National Capital Region. Allahabad is a famous pilgrimage centre, with ancient historical monuments and buildings as well as many educational institutions. The statement said, “In the project, there is a provision of 11 Truck Lay-bye where trucks stop mainly for loading and unloading. There is also provision of Bus lay-bye at 18 locations. Nine flyovers are also proposed in addition to 14 Vehicular Under Pass and 25 Pedestrian Under Pass.” It added the project would also increase employment potential for local labourers.

“It has been estimated that a total number of 4,076 mandays are required for construction of one kilometre of highway. As such, employment potential of 5,91,000 (approx) mandays will be generated locally during the construction period of this stretch,” the statement said.

