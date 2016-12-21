Government clears creation of Indian Enterprise Development Services

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the meeting where the decision was taken. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the meeting where the decision was taken.

Government on Wednesday approved the creation of the Indian Enterprise Development Services (IEDS) in the Office of Development Commissioner, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. The Service has been created by absorbing 11 trades, recruitment to which had been done differently following different rules, official sources told PTI. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The 11 trades were created in the 1950s and 1960s when there was prevalence of a regulation regime. Therefore, a need was felt for a cadre to work towards development of enterprises in the country,” a senior official said. The Indian Enterprise Development Services, to start with, will have a cadre strength of 617 officers, 6 of which will be at the level of joint secretaries.

These officers will man 72 field offices of the Development Commissioner and the headquarters in Delhi. Out of the 72 field offices, 30 are MSME development institutes and 28 branch institutes.