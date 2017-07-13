Government calls Opposition meet over stand-off with China

The current military stand-off with China has drawn public attention in the wake of provocative statements from the Chinese foreign office in the run-up to the G-20 summit last week. The current military stand-off with China has drawn public attention in the wake of provocative statements from the Chinese foreign office in the run-up to the G-20 summit last week.

GIVEN THE sensitive nature of the military stand-off with China in the Sikkim sector, the government has called a meeting of top Opposition leaders to sensitise them about the situation ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament that begins early next week.

Sources confirmed that External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has personally called some Opposition leaders, requesting them to attend the briefing on this issue. The meeting is likely to be organised at the residence of Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

India-China relations have been delicately balanced over a host of differences, including the boundary between the two countries. Given the sensitive nature of bilateral relations between the two countries, the government is keen to keep the opposition parties in the loop on this issue.

This meeting will also help the Opposition parties calibrate their statements in Parliament so as to avoid making remarks that may impinge adversely against the bilateral relations between the two countries.

