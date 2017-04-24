Government to hold ‘coordination’ meet with BJP, RSS today

Senior RSS and BJP leaders are expected to give their opinion on the government’s performance in the last one month. (Representational Image) Senior RSS and BJP leaders are expected to give their opinion on the government’s performance in the last one month. (Representational Image)

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), state government and the BJP will meet in Lucknow on Monday for a “coordination meeting”.

This is the first such meeting after the formation of the BJP government in UP. Sources said it is likely to be held at the CM’s residence.

RSS sah-sarkaryawah Dattatreya Hosabale along with two kshetra pracharaks are expected at the meet. From the BJP, its national vice-president and state in-charge Om Mathur, party state general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal and Ramlal, national general secretary (organisation) are likely to be present. From the government, the CM and his deputies will likely attend.

Sources said the meeting will chalk out strategies to maintain coordination between the government, BJP organisation and other RSS offshoots.

The meeting is significant after attacks on police by right-wing activists. Also on the agenda will be a discussion on appointments to various political postings in the government. Senior RSS and BJP leaders are expected to give their opinion on the government’s performance in the last one month.

