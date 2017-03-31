Government approves unrestricted exports of organic agri products

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo)

The government today allowed unrestricted exports of all certified organic agricultural products, a move that would help in boosting shipments. The decision in this regard was taken in the meeting of the cabinet committee on economic affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The CCEA “has given its approval for removal of all quantitative ceilings on individual organic products and allowed unrestricted exports of all organic agricultural and organic processed products irrespective of any existing or future restriction/prohibition on the export of their basic product (non-organic)”.

However, the government said in view of acute shortage in the country, the quantitative ceiling on shipments of organic pulses and lentils will continue. But the ceiling was enhanced from 10,000 tonnes to 50,000 tonnes. The move will also result in increased adoption of organic agriculture by farmers.

“Removal of quantitative celling on wheat, sugar, non-basmati rice, organic sugar and increasing the limit on export of organic pulses is expected to contribute to the Government’s objective of doubling the farmers’ income,” an official statement said.

It will lead to reduction in input costs in farming and gaining premium price for organic agriculture products and in the process resulting in increased adoption of organic agriculture by farmers.

All organic products exports are certified by Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) under the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP).

It said the government is supporting the farmers and exporters to tap huge opportunity that exists within the country and abroad for organic agriculture products.

A stable and consistent export policy relating to export of organic products would allow exporters to make long term commitment to the buyers and also establish linkages with the farmers.

This is likely to result in enhanced realisation to farmers from organic production, it said adding a stable export policy on organic agriculture products would complement various government programmes like National Mission on Sustainable Agriculture, Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana,

Organic Value Chain Development in North Eastern Region which have been taken up to encourage organic agriculture. According to estimates, the global organic market has touched USD 80 billion in 2014 and it is expected to reach USD 100 billion by 2020.

Huge export potential exist in countries including the US, Europe and Canada. India’s export of organic goods have increased from USD 12.4 million in 2002-03 to USD 298 million in 2015-16.

India mainly exports organic wheat, non-basmati rice and sugar.

