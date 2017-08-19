Government approves enhanced pay scales for Army doctors

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

Enhanced pay scales for medical officers and specialists in the Army have been approved by the government. “Govt approves enhanced pay scales for OIC (Officer In-charge Polyclinics), medical officers and dental officers to Rs 75,000 and all specialists to Rs 87,000 for the first year and Rs 1 lakh for the second in ECHS (Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme) polyclinics with effect from from August 17.”

“ECHS is looking forward to quality doctors and dedicated care of veterans and their dependants,” Additional Directorate General of Public Information, Indian Army, tweeted yesterday.

