Government announces cut in Haj air fare

The air fare for the annual Haj pilgrimage from Mumbai has been fixed at Rs 57,857 without a government subsidy for the first time as per directions of the Supreme Court.

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, “Haj fare from Mumbai was Rs 98,750 for 2014, announced by the UPA government in December 2013, and it has been reduced to Rs 57,857 for Haj 2018…The Central government’s commitment to transparency and strict directives to airlines to check unreasonable increase in fares has ensured that air fares come down significantly in comparison to fares for Haj 2014.”

Reduction in air fares is seen as a major relief to Indian Haj pilgrims. It has also ended “loot and political exploitation in the name of Haj subsidy continued for decades”, he said.

Fares at all other embarkation points have also significantly reduced in comparison to fares during Haj 2014. The fares from Ahmedabad (Rs 98,750 in 2013-14, Rs 65,015 in 2018); Aurangabad (Rs 1,18,450 in 2013-14, Rs 84,946 in 2018); Bengaluru (Rs 1,04,950 in 2013-14, Rs 82,419 in 2018); Bhopal (Rs 1,27,750 in 2013-14, Rs 91,090 in 2018); Calicut (Rs 1,04,950 in 2013-14, 74,431 in 2018); Chennai (Rs 1,05,000 in 2013-14, Rs 77,181 in 2018) have been reduced.

After an increase in Haj quota for the second successive year, a record 1,75,025 pilgrims from India will go for Haj 2018.

