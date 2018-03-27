Government amends foreign trade rules; Intelligence Bureau, RAW can import on their own

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Express Photo by Praveen Jain/File) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Express Photo by Praveen Jain/File)

Agencies like the Intelligence Bureau, Research and Analysis Wing, Central Bureau of Investigation and specialised units like Special Protection Group and National Security Guard will now be able to import on their own with the government amending rules of foreign trade to allow import exemption in “certain cases”. Till now, such an exemption was permitted for “defence purposes”, said officials.

Under the Foreign Trade (Exemption from application of Rules in certain cases) Amendment order 2017, the director general of foreign trade (DGFT) in a recent order said, “…by the Central government or agencies undertaking owned and controlled by the Central government for defence and security purposes,” revising its earlier position under section 3 (1) (a) which stated, “…by the Central government or agencies undertaking owned and controlled by the Central government for defence purposes.”

Officials said this will allow security agencies to import directly without involving Defence Ministry. “This includes unmanned aerial vehicles, arms, ammunition, surveillance equipment, machinery, bomb disposal suits, helmets/protection, machinery, computer software, night vision equipment, radio communication test sets, practice grenades, among others,” said an official, adding that the Union Home Ministry has recently taken up the matter and sought an intervention of DGFT to fast-track import of security-related items (prototype) for trials.

Asked to elaborate on the import exemption, a home ministry spokesperson said, “Security agencies within the power of the DGP have been exempted to have an import licence before procurement. It has been done to shorten the procurement process since the financial powers of the DGs have been upgraded.”

An official said state governments have also been allowed to import for security purposes by amending exemption rules of foreign trade. The latest notification also scrapped the provision which allowed exemptions to Directorate General Supplies and Disposals, which was shut last year.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App