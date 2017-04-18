Government allays concerns over mobile tower radiation

Manoj Sinha. (Express File Photo by Ravi Kanojia) Manoj Sinha. (Express File Photo by Ravi Kanojia)

Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha on Tuesday sought to allay concerns over radiation emitted from mobile towers, saying studies so far have not revealed any health hazards. The comments come in the wake of a Supreme Court order directing the deactivation of a BSNL tower in Gwalior on the plea of a 42-year-old cancer patient.

“This is not the final order and it needs to be seen in that perspective. Let the final order come…

“Secondly, (given) the research so far, including by World Health Organisation and even studies conducted in India by various institutions…I understand there is no ill effect of such (electromagnetic) radiation on the health of humans,” Sinha said on the sidelines of a CII event here.

Moreover, Sinha said, the norms in India with regard to the permissible limits of electromagnetic radiation from mobile towers is seven times more stringent than global limits.

“So there is no need to worry or be concerned on the directions. Government is looking into it,” he added.

The apex court order is expected to intensify the ongoing debate on impact of radiation from mobile phone towers on people’s health.

After the order, industry body Cellular Operators Association of India had said mobile towers emit a low level of radiation within the prescribed norms and are “completely safe”.

“…Citizens have no reason to panic as mobile towers emit low level radiation, which is within the prescribed Department of Telecom, Government of India norms which makes mobile towers completely safe,” COAI Director-General Rajan Mathews had said in a statement last week.

Meanwhile, Sinha said that the government will take note of the findings of a Parliamentary panel on the issue of call drops, but pointed out that the menace has reduced by nearly 60 per cent in the last four months.

“The situation is continuously improving. In the last six months, nearly 2.50 lakh BTSs (Base Transceiver Stations, or mobile towers) have been installed and there is no scarcity of spectrum. I feel that the situation will improve further in the coming days,” he said.

