Governing Body Decision: PGIMER to set up satellite centre in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh

THE POSTGRADUATE Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, will set up one satellite centre in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh, the institute’s top decision-making body decided on Thursday. Sources in the Union Health Ministry told Chandigarh Newsline on Thursday that the proposal to set up the satellite centre at Baddi was presented as a “table agenda” during the governing body meet of the institute. The meeting was also attended by Union Health Minister J P Nadda, who is president of the institute.

The proposed centre will be the second satellite centre of north India’s premier medical hub. The PGIMER recently started temporary OPD at its Sangrur satellite centre in Punjab. “The governing body approved the proposal (of new satellite centre) in principle,” said a senior health ministry official. The institute would now make a plan about how the entire centre would come up at Baddi. The proposal of the new centre was not listed in the agenda, which was given to the members of governing body, sources said. Incidentally, other than Union Health Minister J P Nadda, who belongs to Himachal Pradesh, all key officials in the PGI administration belong to HP.

Officials said that the centre would come up on the pattern of Sangrur satellite centre and initially OPD could come up. “The PGIMER is planning to have a full-fledged hospital at Baddi with a capacity of 500 beds in the future,” said the official. The decision to set up another satellite centre at Baddi has come as a surprise for the faculty at the institute. “We have never heard about the proposal. It should have been discussed at the institute level first and then taken to the governing body,” said a senior faculty member.

Assembly polls in Himachal are due towards the end of this year. Some faculty members believe that the proposal is apparently related to the polls. “The decision must have been taken at the highest level in the Centre government. The faculty may oppose the decision as nobody was taken on board for the project,” said another senior PGI faculty member.

