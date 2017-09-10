‘Got 400 complaints from Jaypee buyers’, says Ram Vilas Paswan

Consumer Affairs Minister aRam Vilas Paswan Consumer Affairs Minister aRam Vilas Paswan

Jaypee Infratech, which has faced protests and litigations from aggrieved home buyers, could face further trouble, with the Consumer Affairs Ministry, headed by Ram Vilas Paswan, setting up an in-house panel to examine whether it has jurisdiction to take up the issue.

The move came after the ministry received 400 complaints from home buyers who have already knocked on the doors of various government agencies, as well as the judiciary, over the “huge delays” in completion of projects by Jaypee. The company is developing about 32,000 flats and plots across various projects in its ‘Wish Town’ township project in Noida.

“The panel, which is to be headed by the consumer affairs secretary, will study and submit a status report within three days. We will see if there is any jurisdiction… We want to protect the interests of home buyers,” Paswan told reporters.

The Union Minister added that the ministry swung into action after 400 complaints were filed by home buyers against the company through its National Consumer Helpline.

These complaints have been forwarded to departments concerned for redressal, Paswan said. Around 141 home buyers have already filed cases against the real estate firm in consumer courts. IDBI Bank has also filed an insolvency petition before the National Company Law Tribunal, which the Supreme Court stayed recently. The apex court was acting on a PIL filed by some home buyers, who said they were yet to get their homes or money.

IDBI then approached the court, seeking lifting of the stay.

