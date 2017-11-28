Gosain murder case: Probe hints at involvement of outfits in Europe, Middle East, says NIA

Accused Ramandeep Singh’s parents at the court Monday. (Express Photo) Accused Ramandeep Singh’s parents at the court Monday. (Express Photo)

The special NIA court on Monday extended for four days the police custody of Ramandeep Singh alias Canadian and Hardeep Singh alias Shera, both arrested in the murder case of RSS leader Ravinder Gosain.

Senior Public Prosecutor Surinder Singh told that the court that the investigation has international ramifications, adding that the agency also suspects Pakistan’s role in the crime, so it wanted more time to interrogate the accused.

“The investigation is hinting towards the role of some organisations based in Europe and Middle East. Since it is a very sensitive case we can not disclose the details at this point, but we are sure that there could be some more arrests in the case,” he added.

An official on condition of anonymity said that the agency had to trace the persons who supplied weapons to the accused. These suppliers are based in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh (UP), he added. The official also claimed that both the accused have links with UK-based banned radical group International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF) and the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF).

“ISYF is being run by the nephew of Jarnail Singh Bhindrawale, it is really a very high-level conspiracy, so we wanted to investigate all these aspects,” the official added.

The officer further disclosed that the agency may soon take gangster Dharminder Singh Guggni in its custody as his role also came under scanner in the targeted killings case. Guggni was sentenced to life term on November 22 along with eight of his accomplices in connection with the murder case of local resident advocate Amarpreet Singh Sethi.

Ramandeep’s father, Gurdev Singh (55), and his mother, Gurnam Kaur (53), were also present in the court on Monday.

Gurdev Singh, who is a driver by profession, said that they were busy in the preparations of Ramandeep’s marriage that had been scheduled for the next month. He added that Ramadeep Singh, who studied till Class 10, went to Dubai around four years ago in search of work but returned after only four days.

“Ramadeep told us that he was working in a private company and he was earning around Rs 20,000 every month but after the arrest on November 8 everything had changed, Ramandeep’s in-laws family had snapped all ties with us and our villagers have stopped speaking to us,” he said.

Gurnam Kaur said that Ramandeep was a very religious person and he used to go to gurdwara everyday and also became a preacher.

