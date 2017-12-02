Gosain murder case: Accused also involved in murder of two Dera followers, says NIA

One of the accused at a court in Mohali Friday. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi) One of the accused at a court in Mohali Friday. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

Dera Sacha Sauda followers were also targets of the accused arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder of RSS leader Ravinder Gosain. The accused, Ramandeep Singh alias Raman Canadian and Hardeep Singh alias Shera, reportedly told interrogators with the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) that they were also involved in the murder of a father-son duo in Khanna in February. The victims were followers of Dera Sacha Sauda.

Satpal Kumar (65) and his son Ramesh (40) were shot dead on February 26 in Jagera village near Khanna when they were at a canteen of Naam Charcha Ghar run by the dera. There has not been much headway in the case since then.

Shera and Ramdeep Singh were produced in a special NIA court after their four-day remand ended Friday. The court had extended their remand in NIA custody till December 6. The agency also took gangster Dharminder Singh Guggni on production warrants to probe his role in the killings of some RSS leaders. Guggni was also sentenced to life term for his involvement in the murder case of advocate Amarpreet Singh Sethi by a local court on November 22.

Senior Public Prosecutor Surinder Singh said Guggni was also sent to NIA custody till December 6. He added that the agency was probing all the targeted killings and the accused were “interlinked” and carried out the killings. When asked about the involvement of the accused in the murder of Dera Sacha Sauda followers, he declined to comment.

“I cannot reveal the details since the investigation is still under way but the agency got leads that are hinting towards a bigger conspiracy which was hatched to destablise the state, we had demanded a 10-day remand but the court had granted only five days,” he said.

However, an NIA official, who did not wish to be named, said both Shera and Raman Canadian were involved in the killing of Satpal and Ramesh.

