Gorkhas to chant ‘Bengal–Darjeeling Choro’ on Independence Day: GJM chief Bimal Gurung

The people of Darjeeling will voice for their independence on August 15, with the slogan ‘Bengal — Darjeeling Choro (Bengal — quit Darjeeling),’ Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) chief Bimal Gurung said on Saturday.

As the indefinite strike entered 52nd day, Gurung gave the call, saying, “Just as the British exploited us and tortured us, the West Bengal government is also doing the same with the people of the hills, Terai and Dooars. Therefore, when we participate in the Independence day celebrations, we will not only be celebrating our glorious freedom struggle, but will also be protesting against the Bengal’s colonial rule,” Gurung added.

Meanwhile, the CID arrested GJM leader Norbu Lama last night who is a close associate of Gurung, for his alleged involvement in arson and violence that took place last month. “He (Lama) was arrested from the Bhaktinagar police station area last night,” a senior CID official said.

Earlier in the day, the morcha activists rallied in various parts of the hills demanding restoration of Internet services, which have been suspended since June 18, and an immediate withdrawal of police personnel from the hills.

– PTI inputs

