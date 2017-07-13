Gorkhaland violence: Mob torches tourist information office in Darjeeling

Gorkhland Territorial Administration Tourist Information office set fire by mob last night on Wednesday at Chowrasta in Darjeeling. (Express photo by Partha Paul) Gorkhland Territorial Administration Tourist Information office set fire by mob last night on Wednesday at Chowrasta in Darjeeling. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

In another incident of mob violence in Darjeeling, a group of people set fire to a Gorkhaland Territorial Administration Tourist Information office on Wednesday night. According to reports, supporters of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM), which spearheads the agitation, took out a rally at Chowkbazar in Darjeeling on Wednesday with the body of Ashok Tamang, the man who was killed in alleged police firing. The agitation then took a violent turn and the angry protesters torched the office building late at night.

Tamang, a janitor for the Darjeeling municipality, had suffered injuries in police firing during an agitation on Saturday. He succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday morning at Manipal hospital in the neighbouring Sikkim. He is survived by two children.

Burnt documents in the office of Gorkhland Territorial Administration Tourist Information set on fire by mob last night on Wednesday at Chowrasta in Darjeeling . (Express photo by Partha Paul) Burnt documents in the office of Gorkhland Territorial Administration Tourist Information set on fire by mob last night on Wednesday at Chowrasta in Darjeeling . (Express photo by Partha Paul)

July 15 will mark one month of the indefinite strike in Darjeeling as the protesters continue to demand a separate state of Gorkhaland. On this day, leaders from all parties, including the BJP and Congress, will go on an indefinite hunger strike at Chowrasta in Darjeeling. While party spokesperson Neeraj Zimba will represent GNLF in the hunger strike, GJM will be represented by assistant general secretary Binay Tamang and Akhil Bharatiya Gorkha League by Pratap Kerri. All other parties will nominate representatives over the next two days.

